Pair charged with distraction burglary at 90-year-old woman’s Margate home

Two men are due in court following a distraction burglary in Margate where a woman in her 90s was targeted.

Kent Police was contacted after the woman reported that a bag containing bank books, cash and jewellery had been stolen from her home in the Churchfields area on Thursday, June 11.

Officers carried out enquiries and yesterday (June 17) arrested two men on suspicion of burglary.

Bradley Thompson, 46, of no fixed abode, and Christopher McDonagh, 43, of William Avenue, Margate, have since been charged with burglary.

They are due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.