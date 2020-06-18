A man in his 20s has died after being hit by a car in Ramsgate this morning (June 18).

Collision investigators are appealing for witnesses following the incident at around 3.45am involving a pedestrian and a light blue Ford Focus in Boundary Road at its junction with King Street.

The pedestrian, a local man, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the circumstances and officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in contact.

Officers would also like to obtain dash cam footage that shows the vehicle or pedestrian in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information should call 01622 798538 quoting SM/RF/054/20. Alternatively, email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk

Police have shut Hereson Road, both ways between St Lukes Avenue and Victoria Road – going into Boundary Road at the traffic lights – in Ramsgate following the incident.