Laura Ashley store at Westwood to reopen for closing down sale

The Laura Ashley store at Westwood will reopen on June 20 for a closing down sale.

The retailer filed for administration in March.

Across the UK some 2700 jobs are at risk. The business had been in talks with company Hillco Capital in efforts to get an emergency loan but was not been able to secure this.

The business said the coronavirus crisis had “an immediate and significant impact on trading.”

Administrators PwC were called in. Laura Ashley has 150 stores in the UK.

The closing down sale launches with at least 50% off fashion in-store and online, plus all furniture now 30% off. Everything has been reduced and has to go, including stock being cleared from the warehouse.

The stores are ‘COVID secure’ with social distancing and a limited number of shoppers allowed in-store at any time, as well as regular deep cleaning. Card payments are encouraged.

Laura Ashley began in the 1950s, quickly becoming famous for its unique printed fabrics. Despite the store closures that will follow the ‘everything must go’ sale, the Laura Ashley brand will remain online (www.lauraashley.com) and at retailers nationwide.

The Westwood store will continue to trade until further notice. A spokesman for Laura Ashley said, “There are some fantastic deals to be found in-store, as everything is now reduced and, with at least 50% off fashion, we expect clothing ranges to sell out fast. We are extremely mindful of the current COVID crisis and customers can be assured that the store will be COVID secure.”

For the seven weeks up to March 13, trading for the Laura Ashley business improved by 24% year-on-year and the directors were encouraged by the strong performance. However, the COVID-19 outbreak had an immediate and significant impact on trading.