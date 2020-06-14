Thanet community news: QEQM fundraiser and appeal for Young Lives foundation volunteers

QEQM Hospital League of Friends

The Walmer Castle Greek Taverna in Westgate is staging a special event on Sunday, June 28 to raise funds for the QEQM Hospital League of Friends. They’re offering a takeaway three-course Greek meze meal for a minimum donation of £10 per person and very generously absorbing all their costs.

They stress the importance of complying with Government rules and guidance and to that end you must book by telephone as far in advance as possible and will be allocated a time slot to collect your meal(s), which are being staggered between 1pm and 8pm to help maintain proper social distancing. Further information is available on the Facebook page of the Walmer Castle Greek Taverna.

Please phone 01843 834805 to book your collection time.

Young Lives Foundation

The Young Lives Foundation is looking for volunteer mentors in Thanet. The head office is based in Maidstone but the foundation works in different areas around Kent..

In Thanet the foundation has:

Group mentoring: This is a group setting run on a Monday evening. We have about 19 young people who attend this group. We have volunteer mentors at the group to support the young people and there are different activities such as arts and crafts, cooking, games, music lessons and sports. We also have yoga. This is a two hours every Monday. In the school holidays we go on trips. If a young person at the group needs 1-2-1 with a mentor the foundation finds them a match.

1-2-1 mentoring: With this role you will be matched with a young person and you will meet them once a week at a location chosen or their house. The role involves going out with them and enjoying activities.

Befriending: This role is for young people who are in care, you will meet them once a month. You will do activities with them and teach them life skills such as food shopping.

Advocacy : Supporting young people and young adults in the police station, supporting them when they are in custody.

We support young people that are in care, have a difficult time at home, low self-esteem and confidence, have been bullied, poor mental health, anxiety, autism, ADHD, struggle with school or are at risk of gang activity.

If you have a spare hour a week and want to help visit the website at https://ylf.org.uk or email volunteering@ylf.org.uk