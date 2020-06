Police have cordoned off an area of Dane Park in Margate following a reported sexual assault.

Officers, including forensics staff, have been at the scene near the children’s play area since the early hours and investigations are ongoing.

A Kent Police spokesman said: “Kent Police was called at 2.11am on Sunday, 14 June to reports of a sexual assault in Dane Park, Margate.

“Officers have cordoned off parts of the park and are investigating.”