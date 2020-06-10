Thanet music venue Rosslyn Court launch programme of gigs to be live streamed free

An independent Cliftonville music venue has announced a series of gigs which will be streamed live in order to support local artists and provide entertainment as Covid-19 restrictions continue for many.

Rosslyn Court has built a loyal following after hosting an array of folk behemoths including the legend, Martin Carthy. They also champion emerging and established local talent providing a platform for artists to perform including the odd impromptu set from Margate-based, Libertines.

First to perform is Hughie Gavin performing under the moniker, JAKL. The composer and vocal coach is also the founder of Margate’s Social Singing Choir. The singers regularly perform around Thanet, even appearing on a Christmas advert for online clothing giant, Very.

The venue’s owner Morag Butler says they want to keep the spirit of the venue alive while lockdown measures remain in place for social events.

She said: “We’re really pleased to announce a programme of gigs which we will be streaming live from Rosslyn Court. These are seriously challenging times for so many in our community and beyond. It’s so important to try and support each other as much as possible. We want everyone to enjoy listening to some seriously talented musicians and to entertain those still unable to leave their home and anyone who misses coming out to see a gig. We also want to provide a platform for our virtuoso musicians who help make Thanet what it is.

“All performances will be free but we will still pay all our performers. We want everyone to enjoy the gig but if you can afford a donation it would be really appreciated. We’re also going to be delivering beers from Northdown Brewery and Time and Tide.”

JAKL will take to the stage on Wednesday, June 17 at 7.30pm. The free event will be live streamed via their YouTube channel.