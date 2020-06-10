Free film viewings and star judges for this year’s Ramsgate International Film & TV Festival

Ramsgate International Film & TV Festival kicks off tomorrow (June 11) and will be taking place online for the first time.

The festival, which runs until June 14 can be found at www.ramsgatedigitalcinema.co.uk.

An array of short films dominate the schedule on day one of the event, with feature films, documentaries, music videos and web pilots also planned over the coming days.

Festival director Sylvie Bolioli said: We felt it was very important to lift people’s spirits at what has been an unbelievably tough time for so many of us, myself included.

“Our festival has always been about showcasing international cinema to local residents, and local cinema to international visitors. In many ways this year will be no different, thanks to the wonders of modern technology.

“Some very talented local people have created our streaming website from scratch in their spare time, and Ramsgate Town Council funding has enabled us to hold the event online instead.”

“Organisers confirmed that this year all screenings will be free to those who register via the website, with the option of giving a donation.

Films will compete for the coveted Anchor Awards, with this year’s jury including the festival’s BAFTA-award winning patron, Brenda Blethyn, and her co-star in ITV’s popular recent sitcom Kate & Koji, Jimmy Akingbola (also Holby City).

As usual, viewers will be able to have their say on the films they have watched, with a range of Audience Awards up for grabs.

Other attractions include webinars from key players within the industry, including Andy Mayson (Altitude Entertainment) and Rebekah Louise Smith (Film Festival Doctor); as well as films submitted by children and young people from around the world as part of the COVID-19 Challenge.

Sylvie said: “There is something for everyone and we would be delighted if you could join us.”

Registration for the event is essential and can be done via www.ramsgatedigitalcinema.co.uk. You can follow all the latest updates from the festival, by visiting their Facebook page: RamsgateIFTVFest.