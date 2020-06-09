Notice of redundancy issued to Margate’s Genting Casino staff with closure consultation underway

Staff at Genting Casino in Margate have been notified of redundancy with consultation on closing the venue permanently now underway.

It is one of three casinos from the group that is under threat of closure with the two others in the south west, due to the impact on the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers are getting representation from the leisure and hospitality union, the GMB, in the South West and Southern Regional Organiser Frank Macklin said those in Margate who are union members can also expect support.

Staff at the casino were told the pandemic has had a ‘huge’ financial impact on the business which operates more than 30 sites in the UK.

The casinos were closed on March 23 in line with government guidance and the vast majority of the firm’s 4,000 staff were furloughed.

Staff have been notified via letter or phone call.

Mr Macklin said: “There is consultation with the staff at the moment. As the recognised trade union for Genting if we have members affected by this we will give them the full support they need at this time.

Margate representative on Kent County Council Cllr Barry Lewis said: “This is a major blow to the leisure industry in Thanet. Being a member of the casino, I wish all the staff the best for the future.”

It is estimated the venue employs around 40 staff although this has not been confirmed by Genting Casino.

Genting Casino has been asked for a statement.