Newington Big Local community club delivering food and creative packs during pandemic

A Community Food Club based in Newington has delivered more than 1,760 food bags to some 120 households during the pandemic.

The Community Food Club was founded and is run by local Newington Big Local to deliver food and provisions to households across Newington, Margate, Ramsgate and Westgate.

The club was in the planning stage before the pandemic but the lockdown prompted the group to launch earlier than planned with the aim of providing local people with access to healthy, affordable food.

The club not only addresses food poverty in the area but also reduces food waste through working with national food charity Fareshare.

As well as supporting people in Newington the food club has also been delivering to households in Margate, Ramsgate and Westgate. Members collect food that is close to its sell by date, from Tesco’s and Asda, and through the Fareshare Go programme. The food packages are offered at low price.

Alongside the food packages, Newington Big Local has worked with Creative Newington, a project to keep families entertained during lockdown, through the delivery of more than 200 creative packs in the area.

Newington Big Local has developed weekly creative challenge competition. These are encouraging residents of all ages to take part and sometimes to win prizes by posting their creations on the NBL Facebook page.

One Newington resident said: “ I am utterly amazed by how much food there is. It actually brought tears to my eyes to think I paid £5 for all that! It will certainly help with 10 mouths to feed.”

For more information on any of these activities contact Cara at cara@renewington.com or visit the Facebook Page @NewingtonBigLocal