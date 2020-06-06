Review: An Al fresco Feast delivery with Ramsgate’s Little Ships restaurant

With Covid restrictions still in place for many businesses the option of going for a restaurant meal is off the table – unless the restaurant comes to you.

This is exactly what the Little Ships in Ramsgate is doing while unable to welcome customers to its harbour facing venue.

The seafront restaurant, run by owner James Thomas and head chef Craig Mather, is delivering a menu created by Craig with ingredients sourced from the business’ allotment and local suppliers.

There are a range of options on offer for delivery on both the Al fresco sharing feast menu and the weekly special menu.

I was celebrating my birthday yesterday (June 5) and so the chance to have a special meal in this time of pandemic restrictions was a treat.

The Al fresco menu has three options – wild, local seabass; free range whole chicken or spiced tomato, bean and veg ragout.

Our feast was the free range chicken which was accompanied by Mediterranean potatoes with smoked paprika; roasted peppers, vine tomatoes, shallots with capers and sourdough croutons; chickpea, shaved fennel, chorizo and lemon salad; barbecued courgettes with smoked almonds, lemon, chilli, garlic and sumac; Baby Gem lettuce with sherry vinegar and manchego cheese and home-made aioli, smoky tomato sauce and flatbread.

When unpacking the bag and putting everything onto a large plate you can appreciate the beautiful range of colours and the flavours to come.

The roasted chicken was packed with flavours (a bonus for me as I do not eat plain chicken) and the potatoes had just the right amount of crunch. I particularly liked the peppers and tomatoes and the baby gem salad which both tasted fresh on the palate. I’m also a fan of dips so enjoyed the flatbread combo.

We are growing courgettes in the garden again this year. Normally I just chuck them in a curry but I will definitely be trying out the barbecued idea as the flavour is great and the chilli gives it a mild kick.

The Al fresco feast also includes Craig’s brioche ‘grown up’ doughnuts. These are rolled in cinnamon and ginger sugar, and filled with Little ships allotment jam – strawberry and vanilla cream or rhubarb – or there are chocolate and hazelnut and wild elderflower cream choices.

I have to say these are really good, my favourite was the chocolate and hazelnut but the jam ones are tasty too.

The only thing missing was a little bit of sunshine so we could really have gone Al fresco.

If Alfresco doesn’t tickle your tastebuds then Little Ships also has a weekly special, three course menu with many of the restaurant favourites on it including the shellfish linguine and barbecued pork chop and Craig’s famous warm banana bread.

Ordering

The feast costs £20 per person with a minimum order of two people. Twenty-four hours’ notice on orders is required.

The three course menu costs £29.95 per person.

Delivery is £2.50 to CT11 and £4.50 for the rest of Thanet. Availability is Wednesday to Saturday, noon to 8.30pm, and Sunday, 12.30pm to 5pm. Minimum order for delivery £40.

Call 01843 585008 to order.

