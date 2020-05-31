Ramsgate duo charged with drug dealing offences

Two Ramsgate men have been charged with drug dealing offences.

Kent Police received a report that suspected criminal activity had been seen in Albion Place during the morning of Thursday, May 28. Officers stopped a car on the same day in the Clements Road area of the town. Wraps containing crack cocaine and heroin were seized by officers.

Jonathan Norman, 44 of Clements Road, and Robert Brown, 48, of Manston Road, have each been charged with two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

They appeared at Medway Magistrates Court via virtual link on Friday (May 29) where Mr Norman was remanded in custody and Mr Brown was released on bail.

The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on June 29.