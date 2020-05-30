Celebrity potter to host art auction to buy bionic leg for seven-year-old Bunty

Margate’s celebrity potter Keith Brymer Jones will be hosting a fundraising art auction this Summer.

Bunty’s Big Art Auction will raise cash to buy seven-year-old Bunty Stalham a ‘bionic’ leg.

The event will take place online, through Instagram, on July 10, between 6pm-9pm, through a partnership with West Bank London gallery owner Paul Saunders.

There have already been art donations from Carl Cashman, Jeremy Deller, Ben Allen, Jim Star, Studio Philly, Carne Griffiths and Diff.

The auction will be under Keith Brymer Jones’ Instagram account. People can follow Keith and an automatic message will go out to all his followers with details for when the auction is going live. For updates follow #keithbrymerjones

Bunty underwent an amputation operation from the knee at Great Ormond Street Hospital earlier this month. She has Neurofibromatosis which means tumours affected the bones in the bottom of her left leg and have effectively eaten away the tibia, eventually resulting in the operation to amputate.

Her dad, Stretch Outsider gallery boss Dean Stalham, from Ramsgate, is hoping to raise £20,000 to buy an ‘activity’ leg from the USA which has various attachments.

Bunty’s Big Art Auction event page on facebook can be found here

For further details contact Dean on montyboyone2@yahoo.co.uk