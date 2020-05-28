Inquest to be held over death of teenage boy who died after ‘fall’ from Ramsgate esplanade

An inquest into the death of a teenage boy who died after falling from a height at Ramsgate seafront will be held in September.

Samuel Alban-Stanley, 13, was taken to King’s College Hospital in London with life-threatening injuries after emergency services were called to a welfare concern report at Marina Road on April 22.

Emergency services attended and found the boy suffering injuries consistent with a fall from a height. He had reportedly gone over at Marina Esplanade.

Sadly he died in hospital on April 26 from his injuries. The inquest, which was adjourned after an opening hearing on May 14, will be resumed at The Archbishop’s Palace in Maidstone on September 9,