Emergency services called to report of man found dead at Ramsgate property

Emergency services attended a property in Ramsgate today (May 26) after a man was found dead.

Police, including forensics, and an ambulance attended the flat in Stirling Way at 12.20pm. A man in his 60s was found deceased. The circumstances are not being treated as suspicios.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at around 12.20pm to a report a man had been found deceased at a private address in Stirling Way, Ramsgate.

“The death of the man in his 60s is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”