Man remains in custody over knife and assault incident in Cliftonville

An arrest has been made after concerned residents reported seeing a man with a knife in Cliftonville yesterday (May 23).

Kent Police was called to attend Lower Northdown Avenue, Margate, at around 7pm to respond to a man causing a disturbance.

During the incident two women, unknown to the man, were believed to have been assaulted and a number of cars were also damaged.

Police attended and a man in his 20s and from Margate was arrested on suspicion of affray. A knife was also seized. The man has since been further arrested on suspicion of assault, criminal damage and threats to kill.

He remains in custody while officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.