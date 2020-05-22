Ramsgate RNLI and Margate Coastguard called to duo on ski stuck on rocks at Stone Bay

Ramsgate RNLI and HM Coastguard Margate were called out to two people who had run their ski into rocks at Stone Bay yesterday (May 21).

The crews were tasked by UK Coastguard to aid the duo just after 9pm.

Once on scene the lifeboat crew assisted the people to get the craft back into the water and then towed it to the Jet Ski launch area by Ramsgate Tunnels.

The pair were helped to get the ski back onto their trailer and to their car. Safety advice was given.

Margate coastguard says it is important that if you are going to take part in water based activities that you have:

• A basic understanding of your surroundings and how your equipment works.

• Have a means of contacting the emergency services should the worst happen.

• let someone know what time you expect to be back so they could contact the emergency services on your behalf if you are not back in time. In a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard