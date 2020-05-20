Power cut off at Margate railway line due to trespasser on the track

Power has been turned off for the railway lines at Margate due to a tresspasser.

Police are currently in the area by the Tivoli bridge in Ramsgate Road dealing with the situation. It is understood a girl is on the line. The power has been switched off so emergency workers can get on the track.

⚠️ UPDATE: The power has been switched off at #Margate so that response staff can access the track so trains are currently at a stand and unable to move through the area. — Southeastern (@Se_Railway) May 20, 2020

Trains cannot currently run between Margate and Ramsgate and other services may be delayed, altered or cancelled at short notice.

There are currently police, a Network Rail response unit and an ambulance at the scene.

UPDATE: The trespasser has been removed from the track at Margate and response staff are clearing the area so the power can be turned back on so trains can move again.

Kent Police and British Transport Police have been asked for further details