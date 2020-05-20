Power cut off at Margate railway line due to trespasser on the track

May 20, 2020 Kathy Bailes News 0

Police at the scene

Power has been turned off for the railway lines at Margate due to a tresspasser.

Police are currently in the area by the Tivoli bridge in Ramsgate Road dealing with the situation. It is understood a girl is on the line. The power has been switched off so emergency workers can get on the track.

 

Trains cannot currently run between Margate and Ramsgate and other services may be delayed, altered or cancelled at short notice.

There are currently police, a Network Rail response unit and an ambulance at the scene.

UPDATE: The trespasser has been removed from the track at Margate and response staff are clearing the area so the power can be turned back on so trains can move again.

Kent Police and British Transport Police have been asked for further details

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.