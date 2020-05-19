Police issue CCTV image after 10-year-old boy ‘grabbed around mouth’ by stranger

Police have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist an investigation after a stranger grabbed a 10-year-old boy around his face and then clapped his hands over the youngster’s mouth as he was leaving a shop in Ramsgate.

Officers are carrying out enquiries after the boy’s mum reported the incident.

Frantic mum Susie Donohue says her son Jamie, who was accompanied by his 15-year-old sister Olivia, had gone to Viaduct Stores in St Luke’s Avenue on May 7 in his first trip out since the lockdown on March 23.

The 38-year-old, who is a domestic at the accident and emergency in QEQM Hospital, said: “Jamie went into the shop and was followed by a man. My daughter walked out and Jamie followed her and then the man grabbed my son’s face and held his hands over his mouth.

“He saw my daughter looking and that’s when he ran off. I want to know what his intentions were and I am worried about why he put his hands over Jamie’s mouth.

“My son didn’t talk to him at all and now my kids are terrified.”

The mum-of-three reported the incident to police and says officers have looked through CCTV footage.

She added: “ We don’t know what that man had in his hand. I’m still in shock and so is my little man.”

“A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police is investigating a report of a man acting suspiciously around two children at a shop in St Luke’s Avenue, Ramsgate, at around 3.50pm on Thursday, May 7.

“Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident including a review of CCTV footage.”

Anyone with any information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/77912/20.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org