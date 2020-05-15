Pair arrested in Ramsgate and crack cocaine seized by officers

Suspected crack cocaine was seized after Kent Police officers stopped a car in Ramsgate on Wednesday (May 13).

The Class A substance is reported to have been uncovered by a patrol from the Thanet Community Policing Team after they stopped a vehicle in Grange Road.

Alongside wraps of the suspected drug, cash and a number of mobile phones believed to be used for dealing drugs were seized.

A 21-year-old man from Margate was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying drugs and a 22-year-old man from Ramsgate was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs as well as assaulting a police officer with intent to resist arrest.

Both were released under investigation pending further enquiries.