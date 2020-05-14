Two arrests following cannabis plants discovery at Garlinge property

Two men have been arrested after 25 cannabis plants were discovered at a property in Garlinge today (May 14).

Police were called to St James’ Park Road at 8.11am following reports of a man acting suspiciously.

When they arrived at the address they discovered the cannabis plants inside.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “A 38-year-old man from Cliftonville was arrested on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage and cultivating cannabis.

“A 37-year-old from Margate was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs and cultivating cannabis. They remain in custody.”