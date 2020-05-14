Police urge people to follow social distancing rules as public restrictions are eased

Kent Police is urging residents to follow social distancing after the easing of some of the Government’s lockdown measures .

On Wednesday (May 13) changes to the national restrictions came into effect meaning people are allowed to spend more time outdoors.

Under the new rules the public will be able to visit parks and beaches, while outdoor sports such as tennis and golf are also now permitted.

People will also be able to see one person from another household but the social distancing measures are still in place.

Kent Police Chief Constable Alan Pughsley said: “It’s fantastic that the public response to tackling Covid-19 means restrictions have been eased but it is important to remember the restrictions could easily come back if the rate of infection increases to an unacceptable level.

“To avoid the rate of infection increasing, everyone needs to continue to abide by the social distancing measures. My officers will continue to be visible in our communities and will engage with those who need reminding, explain the restrictions that still apply and encourage them to take personal responsibility in the fight against the coronavirus.

“Throughout this pandemic, my officers and I have witnessed incredible acts of community spirit and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their compassion and resolve, however, we must not become complacent.”

Police will continue to address breaches, which include gatherings as well as people found trying to holiday or stay at a location other than their home in the county.

Visiting the homes of friends or family is also not permitted unless it is to support someone who is considered vulnerable or for medical purposes.

Chief Constable Pughsley added: “As we enter this new phase, staying alert and taking personal responsibility is more important than ever as we tackle Covid-19.

“Officers do not want to use their enforcement powers if they don’t have to, but it is right that they’re able to take action against those who disregard the restrictions and in doing so, put others at risk.

“While people are now able to go out more than they were previously, it is important to remember that the lockdown has not ended and we should still all be staying at home as much as possible.

“My officers will continue to be out and about across Kent, not only to remind people of the Government’s instructions but also to prevent and tackle crime and to protect the most vulnerable members of our society. That has not changed and never will.”