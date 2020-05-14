Newington school radio scoops best in UK title

The Triple A Radio station at Newington Community Primary School in Ramsgate is officially the best in the UK.

The station, which features a mix of entertainment, information, education, songs and music, took the top title in the second annual Young Audio 2020 competition.

The reaction from the children who create the varied programmes and who present and perform on videos created for the radio platform was also Triple A – amazing, awesome, astounding.

The gala awards ceremony was due to be held at the BBC Radio Theatre in London but due to social lockdown they were streamed live online with Newington pupils and staff glued to the action.

Triple A Radio first won an innovation award – and then moments later took the major primary sector honour.

Music teacher Warwick Eldred who runs the station with the children said: “We may have been in our own homes but I expect they could hear our cheers everywhere. We raised the roof when the news was announced.

“It is a fantastic accolade for the hard work, enthusiasm, dedication and talent that our boys and girls display, and it is a tribute to the foresight the school has in encouraging this project from the start.”

The awards are described as the ‘Oscars’ of the Radio Industry and the event’s official website says:

“The judging panel, which comprises experts from across the radio and audio industries, including those who work behind the scenes and on-air talent, were looking for passion, enthusiasm, and in-depth knowledge from entrants, as well as skills including script writing, presenting, news-gathering, and editing and producing. Awards will also be given out for educational and technical achievements.”

Presented live via the Internet by Matt Edmondson and Mollie King from the Radio 1 breakfast show, the ceremony featured a host of guests from the BBC and commercial radio including Rylan Clark-Neal, Greg James, Annie Mac, and guest singer Hrvy who praised the ‘incredibly talented nominees’.

Fleur East from Hits Radio announced the innovation award. She said: “Well done Newington on this incredible achievement.” The top primary school radio award was revealed by Bex from Fun Kids Radio. She said the standard across the category was “incredibly high” and congratulated Newington’s Triple A on running a fabulous station.

The school will receive prizes including the latest technical equipment to add to their expanding studio resource. It is likely a visit to top radio stations via Young Audio will take place once lockdown measures are eased.

The school was also shortlisted in two other categories – best use for education; best podcast for its Remembrance assembly special.

Last year Triple A triumphed in two categories – achievement in the community; and best use for education.

Head Teacher Cliff Stokes is rightly proud of the school’s award. He said: “Triple A Radio stands for our Newington ethos – Ambition, Achievement and Aspiration.

“This success shows our younger boys and girls what the older pupils are achieving and I know it will spur them on to take interest and join in.

“The radio encourages our pupils to gain confidence, improve communication and inter-personal skills, work as a team, and develop technical ability.

“The output is always entertaining, informative and educational.

“All the staff, pupils and families send our Newington winners huge congratulations. The radio education resource is developing all the time and it is an important part of our varied and progressive learning pathway.”

A celebration for the radio team together will be held when school fully reopens.

Find out more about Triple A Radio via the school’s online platform www.newington-ramsgate.org.uk