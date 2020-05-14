New single release for Ramsgate and Whitstable duo Liotia

Electroacoustic duo Whitstable singer/songwriter Abigail Hubbard and Ramsgate producer/engineer Matt Smyth, collectively known as Liotia, release a new single next month.

Between them, they create an ensemble of original sounds, licks and melodies which fuse electronica, trip hop influences alongside acoustic and natural sounds.

In July 2019 the duo released their debut EP, So Close/Yours Tonight, then signed with Ramrock Records to release the follow up, Blackout in November that year. The release featured remixes from Superstar DJ/Producer Ashley Beedle and the single gained support from BBC Radio 6’s Huey Morgan and was featured on BBC Kent Introducing and Bandcamp’s weekly radio show.

New single Silence, due out on June 2, features intimate vocals, swooping cellos, underpinned by brooding 808 bass and sparkling synth ostinatos. The sound is evocative of Massive Attack or Portishead but thoroughly modern aesthetic.

Liotia’s live show includes AV, blending influences from Maya Deren, 8-bit and psychedelic culture with polemics on world events and collaborations with film makers Helga Dorothea Fannon and Leon Hatcher. The pair hope to be active again once it’s safe to do.

Abigail and Matt began working together after meeting at Ramsgate music charity Pie Factory.

Matt, who also works alongside producer Adrian Sherwood at On U Sound and is Living Colour’s UK/Europe tour engineer, produced Abigail’s debut EP ‘People Watching’

Find out more at www.liotia.co.uk or https://soundcloud.com/liotia