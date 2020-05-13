QEQM midwife delivers coronavirus parody song

By Sam Alexander

A QEQM Hospital midwife has recorded a parody of the The Greatest Showman hit, ‘This is Me’ to deliver a powerful message about protecting the ‘NHS family’.

Midwife Claire Graves has rewritten the lyrics to send a message about Coronavirus and how people should stay at home.

The emotive lyrics include: “Just think of us working on the front line. We are brave, we are tired, we are scared but carry on, we unite” and “This is real, what you see, please protect your family and stay clean – stay at home.”

Claire said: “I have always let my emotions guide me when I write songs. This is an emotional time and the lyrics just spilled out of me in one session.

“Music is a powerful tool. If my voice and my lyrics can encourage someone who wasn’t listening before, to listen now, then I know I have done my job.”

Claire’s message is an important one, but she injects it with a healthy dose of humour to ‘put a smile on my colleagues’ faces’ when she encourages people to stock up on gin and wine and describes the virus as ‘[spreading] faster than fake tan”

The video has now received over 9600 views and has been shared over 300 times.

Claire has been humbled by the reaction. She said: “The response has been amazing. I recorded it for my colleagues on Facebook but they encouraged me to share it with the public and it’s now viral!”

When social restrictions are lifted, Claire will reunite with band Milly Mae, who perform across Kent.