Blaze of colour in Margate marks International Nurses Day

Margate ‘lighthouse’ was a blaze of colour last night (May 12) to mark International Nurses Day.

The display was carried out by Ramsgate freelance technician in events, installation and electrics James Brown.

James, of James Brown AV, specialises in AV installations, event set ups, PAT testing and stock hire, has worked in Europe and at UK sites including Alton Towers.

The former Chatham House student has previously lit up Thanet sites including Margate Clock Tower, for Baby Loss Awareness, the Water Tower in Southwood Road, Ramsgate, and Margate’s Stone Pier.

James said last night’s light show was a thank you to everyone “in the Blue Armies.”

International Nurses Day yesterday recognised the extraordinary work that staff are doing in the fight against coronavirus.

The day also marked the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, who founded modern nursing and pioneered infection control. She is also famous for her lamp.

2020 has been made International Year of the Nurse to mark the bicentenary of Florence’s birth.