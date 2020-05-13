Cliftonville in Bloom returns and children’s colouring competition winners announced

Popular gardening competition Cliftonville in Bloom is set to return this summer as green-fingered neighbours seek to showcase their verdant vistas – all from the safety of their homes.

Organised by community group Gordon Road Area Street Scheme (GRASS) the competition is open to businesses, individuals and community groups. Last year’s crop of entries produced an imaginative and creative scene for all to enjoy.

Entry to the competition is free, with categories for both experienced and novice gardeners, and a category for creative artistic entries.