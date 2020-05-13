Cliftonville in Bloom returns and children’s colouring competition winners announced

Popular gardening competition Cliftonville in Bloom is set to return this summer as green-fingered neighbours seek to showcase their verdant vistas – all from the safety of their homes.
Organised by community group Gordon Road Area Street Scheme (GRASS) the competition is open to businesses, individuals and community groups. Last year’s crop of entries produced an imaginative and creative scene for all to enjoy.
Entry to the competition is free, with categories for both experienced and novice gardeners, and a category for creative artistic entries.
Colouring Competition
Stephen said: “Children across Thanet were invited to take part and we received lots of colourful and creative entries- with the closure of schools, and parents working from home GRASS Cliftonville aimed to create something fun for the children to do.
“Our judging panel were blown away by the talent of the young artists, as there was so much thought and effort that went into each individual entry. Thank you to all the artists and their parents/guardians for taking the time to submit the colouring pages.”
Winners received an art goody bag and will have their artwork professionally framed by Lovely’s art shop in Cliftonville.
You can view the children’s artwork at the GRASS noticeboard in Gordon Road, CT9 2DN.
Winners
Under 5s winner is Vincent, age 4 1/2
6 to 9s winner is Cotty, age 6
10 to 12s winner is Sophie, age 12