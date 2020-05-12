Ramsgate teen’s pageant bid to raise funds for charity and 1st Garlinge Scout Group

A Thanet teenager is raising money for her scout group and giving her confidence a boost by getting involved in a number of charity pageants.

Emily McDonald, 19, has been part of the 1st Garlinge Scout Group for the past seven years and is hoping to raise their profile and help bring in funds to keep the group afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Emily, from Ramsgate, is a finalist in Miss/Mr Pageant Beauty 2021 which is being run by Junior Face of Europe and the World title holder, nine-year-old Caitlin Goddard from Minster and also in Miss Glamour UK, raising money for children’s charity Together for Short Lives.

The teen also hopes to compete in Miss Stardust International due to be held in Folkestone in September, dependent on the situation with coronavirus, Face of Europe and the World, Miss Spring Queen and she is running her own Miss/Mr June Jupiter.

Emily said: “I am getting involved in pageants as I see it as a way to help my self confidence and to help my scout group at the same time. I am planning on using the titles to get more awareness for my scout group,

“My scout group still has expenses to keep going and we have asked our parents to pay subsidised subs up to the end of the summer term. But as everyone knows some parents can’t afford food at present so I’m trying to raise funds to go into group so that we can continue after this.

“We are the second biggest scout group in Thanet with more than 100 young people involved so a lot of people would struggle if we were to suddenly close.

“I’m also in the pageants to make more friends.”

More contestants are being sought for the Miss/Mr Pageant Beauty 2021 which is raising money for Headway East Kent and the NHS.

Organiser Caitlin said: “It would be amazing to raise as much as we can with the help of finalists. There is no age limit and it’s a natural beauty pageant and just some fun. Contestants won’t be judged on make up or walks, just on how much fun they’re having and their personalities.”

Miss Glamour UK is hosted by Miss Teen Kent Charlie Cousin (pictured) and her mum Claire. They are hoping the pageant will be an annul event and will raise much needed funds for Together for Short Lives which provides palliative care to seriously ill youngsters and support for their families.

This contest will be held in Deal in August unless the date has to be changed due to the covid situation.

Seven winners will then go on to compete in Miss Stardust International.

Emily will also be taking on a charity walk now that the once a day exercise restriction has been lifted, possibly from Ramsgate around the coast to Margate, covering ten miles.

She said: “I’m lazy so this is out of my comfort zone! I will be doing it on my own too which is going to be boring. The money from my sponsored walk will be split between the scout group and my pageant charity Together for Short Lives. I may do the walk once my Miss Glamour sash comes through and when I get my t-shirt through.”

Emily is appealing for sponsorship help.

Find out more or get in touch on her Miss Glamour UK finalist – Emily! page