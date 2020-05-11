Ramsgate man remanded on burglary charge after elderly resident finds intruder in her home

A suspected burglar is to appear in court accused of stealing jewellery from an elderly woman in her Ramsgate home.

Kent Police received a report that a woman in her 80s had found an intruder in her Pysons Road property on Wednesday, May 6. She later realised gold jewellery was missing from the property.

Following an investigation by the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, Peter Line of Argyll Drive, Ramsgate, was charged on Thursday, May 7 with one count of burglary.

The 44-year-old appeared in Medway Magistrates’ Court via virtual link on Friday, May 8 and was remanded in custody.

The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday, June 8.