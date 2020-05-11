Project MotorHouse ‘lockdown’ photo invite for Thanet under-18s

Ramsgate youth charity Project MotorHouse is asking all the young people under 18 in Thanet to post their lockdown photographs on Instagram site, @pmhisolate.

The best image will win a prize of £100. Second prize is £50 and third prize is £25. Competition entries will close on the June 30.

Jo Mapp, from Project MotorHouse, said: “Young people can post an image every day if they like. None of us have ever been through something like this before. People who are kids now will be telling their children and grandchildren about it, so we think it’s important for them to capture what it was really like. The good and the bad.”

In addition to the photo competition, Project MotorHouse wants to work with Sadie Hennessy, Print Fellow at the Royal Academy, to turn the images into more of their popular decorative hoarding panels for the former Pleasurama site on Ramsgate seafront.

Jo said:“Keep your fingers crossed because we have applied to the Arts Council for money to make it happen. But in the meantime, keep those pictures rolling in.”