Limited edition Tracey Emin prints on sale in support of Oasis Domestic Abuse Service

A new limited-edition print by artist Tracey Emin is being sold in support of Thanet-based charity Oasis Domestic Abuse Service.

Counter Editions, based in Margate, is producing the three-colour lithograph print by Emin, who grew up in the seaside town and now has a studio there.

The work, titled No Time For Love (2020) will be available from Thursday, May 14 from https://www.countereditions.com/ and is an edition of 75, with prices starting at £2,400 and rising as it sells out. A quarter of the proceeds will go to Oasis.

On behalf of Oasis, Loukia Michael said:“We are very grateful to Tracey for her ongoing support and to the team at Counter Editions. Home is not a safe place for victims of domestic abuse and those that were already vulnerable will be even more so in this time of crisis.

“The funds raised by the sale of No Time For Love are desperately needed and very much appreciated”

On behalf of Tracey Emin and Counter Editions, Carl Freedman said: “We are proud to be supporting the amazing Oasis. Their innovative response to domestic abuse, including the Women’s Refuges, increases safety for victims, rebuilds lives and creates lasting change. During the current crisis their work is more vital than ever.”

