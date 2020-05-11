How to book for Thanet’s waste and recycling centre and what to do when you get there

Thanet’s waste and recyling centres will reopen on Friday (May 15) for essential use with phone and online bookings for slots being taken from Wednesday.

The sites will be open to the public between 9am and 3pm rather than the usual opening hours in order to allow for enhanced cleaning.

Most sites will be open seven days a week and will accept all types of waste including chargeable items.

You will be able to book the following time slots:

9am to 10:30am

10:45am to 12pm

12:15pm to 1pm

1:45pm to 3pm

You won’t be able to book a slot until Wednesday 13 May 2020.

Once booked, your reference number will be sent to you via email or provided to you over the phone.

If you are unable to access the internet or know someone who cannot book online, call 03000 41 73 73 (Text Relay 18001 03000 41 73 73).

These are the steps to follow if you want to use the service (online link to be released Wednesday)

Booking

Visitors to the site will be limited to help manage social distancing. The number of bookings for each site will vary depending on the size of each site.

You can only access the sites by booking an appointment. The quickest way to book is online.

You can only book one trip in any four-week period. This is to enable all residents to. have fair access to sites.

If you want to drive a restricted vehicle to a Kent council site you’ll still need to apply for a vehicle voucher. https://www.kent.gov.uk/waste-planning-and-land/rubbish-and-recycling/vehicle-restrictions-and-vouchers Restricted vehicles are not allowed to tow a trailer.

Bookings will only be accepted from residents in Kent/Medway.

You should not try to book a visit if you have symptoms of Covid-19, if you are part of a household undertaking 14-day isolation or if you someone who is in the shielded category.

Arriving at the site

If you booked online you must bring your proof of booking email, either a printed copy or displayed on your phone. If you booked over the phone, bring the booking reference number given to you when you made your booking. To reduce infection risk your car windows should remain closed when showing proof to staff.

You must attend the site within your booking slot. If you miss your slot, you may not be allowed to use the site. KCC suggest you stagger your entry times within your booked slot, as the authority is expecting a high demand for the service.

Social distancing and safety

You will need to observe the social distancing measures when visiting the sites. Site staff will not be able to offer their usual assistance to help unload and dispose of waste.

A maximum of two people can leave each vehicle to dispose of bulky items without site staff help. However, if you do not have bulky items to dispose of, only one person can leave the vehicle to dispose of waste.

Traffic management will be in place at all sites. Some sites may also block off every other parking bay so that customers and staff can keep to social distancing guidelines. Site staff will direct you.

You will not be allowed onto the compactor platforms when a member of staff is operating the machines.

You will need to follow site guidance, and this may include wearing gloves and masks. If you wear either gloves or masks, you’ll need to take them home for disposal to avoid the risk of cross contamination.

Visitors to the HWRCs are asked to be patient. The restrictions are in place for everyone’s protection. If you do not follow site rules you may be asked to leave the site. Security will be in place at the sites. Please be aware that site security includes Automatic Number Plate Recognition, CCTV and body-worn cameras.

The site may need to close temporarily for cleaning with no warning.

If you need to dispose of waste contaminated with coronavirus this should be carried out at kerbside. If this is not possible then you need to double bag the material and store this securely for 72 hours before bringing it to the site.