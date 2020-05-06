Waste and recycling centres in Kent to reopen next week

Thanet’s waste and recyling centres will open on Friday, May 15, for essential use.

On Wednesday, May 13, people will be able to book a slot to use one of the county’s 18 HWRCs which closed on March 23 as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown.

People can book a slot either online or by phone for the opening on May 15 – details on how to book will be released next week.

KCC Cabinet Member for Environment Susan Carey (pictured) said: “I know how valued our waste and recycling sites are to the people of Kent and I am immeasurably proud of the work our waste team has put in to getting these sites reopened.

“The booking system, which was developed by Medway Council, is crucial to ensure we can keep visitor numbers at a level where social distancing can be maintained and minimise queuing.

“Our focus over the last few weeks has been in ensuring kerbside collections provided by district and borough councils continued, and our teams were redeployed to support those crews.

“Kerbside collections across Kent are now all, or about to be, fully reinstated by the districts and boroughs, including garden waste services.”

The sites will be open to the public between 9am and 3pm to allow for enhanced cleaning.

Most sites will be open seven days a week and will accept all types of waste including chargeable items.

Susan added: “Government advice is that residents should continue temporarily storing their waste at home, if they can do so in a way that doesn’t pose a risk to their health.

“If, however, waste and recycling cannot be stored at home without causing risk of injury, health or harm, please book a trip to your local HWRC.”

Residents can only book one trip in any four-week period to allow all residents to have access to sites and must follow social distancing guidelines.

KCC said social distancing proved impossible to maintain prior to closure as visitor numbers topped 800 visits a day.

Margate Cllr Barry Lewis and Cllr Karen Constantine (Lab) had both previously called for at least one Thanet site to open.

MP Craig Mackinlay was among MPs who later signed a letter to ask KCC to reopen the sites.

Cllr Barry Lewis said: “I am delighted KCC has seen sense at last and this should hopefully reduce flytipping in Thanet.”