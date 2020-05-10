Photos: The nature flourishing in our Thanet gardens

Maybe it is the reduction of people and traffic on our streets that seems to be encouraging our wildlife to flourish.

Birds, bees, butterflies, squirrels and foxes seem to be so much more visible (and audible in the case of the many sparrows nesting in garden greenery).

Or perhaps the slowing of our lives as we stay home due to the covid pandemic means we are noticing the wonderful natural world around us.

And, as always, Thanet’s talented photographers have been catching the action around us on camera.

