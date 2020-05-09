Duo arrested for attempted theft from public phone in Cliftonville

Two people were arrested on Thursday (May 7) on suspicion of trying to steal cash from a public phone in Cliftonville.

Kent Police was called at around 5.25pm to a report that a man and woman were attempting to steal the money from a public telephone in Eastern Esplanade.

Officers attended and arrested two people at the scene.

Connor Malone, 27, and Stephanie Parker, 30, both of Appledore Close, Margate, have since been charged with attempted theft.

Mr Malone appeared before Medway magistrates today (May 9) and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Friday, May 15.

Ms Parker was released on bail after being charged and will make her first court appearance before Margate magistrates on Thursday, June 11.