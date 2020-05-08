Photos: Thanet marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day

The weather has been glorious as people across Thanet marked the 75th anniversary of victory in Europe with tea parties in their front and back gardens.

Bunting, flags, a Winston Churchill cake and plenty of picnics were out across the isle today (May 8) as people took part in stay at home celebrations.

Residents and staff at Rosedene residential care home in Westbrook also marked the day in style with a tea party, songs, dancing and a brilliant 1940s themed fashion show.

There were also lots of memories, photos and a serving of spam hash followed by rhubarb crumble.

Nationally events started with a two minute silence at 11am. There were also extracts from Sir Winston Churchill’s victory speech on BBC, and a message from Her Majesty The Queen will be broadcast at 9pm tonight.

VE Day 2020 on May 8 marks 75 years since the guns fell silent at the end of the war in Europe.