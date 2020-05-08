Isle fire crew help Age UK Thanet deliver meals to veterans on VE Day

Kent Fire and Rescue Service has supported Age UK Thanet to lift the spirits of World War Two veterans by delivering meals to them on VE Day.

With households across the country having to shield or self-isolate as a result of Covid-19, volunteers from the two organisations have today (8 May) distributed around 100 food boxes to those living in Thanet, who fought on the frontline.

The designated buddy boxes, which were funded by donations from local people who wanted to show their support for veterans on the 75th anniversary of VE Day, are in addition to the hundreds of meals KFRS employees have helped Age UK Thanet to deliver to the elderly since social distancing measures were introduced.

Colin King, KFRS’ Area Manager for Building Safety, Collaboration and Customer Safety, said: “Our ongoing partnership with Age UK Thanet has helped to provide over 600 meals to those in need in the local area.

“The addition of the VE buddy boxes is a fantastic initiative and one we are delighted to help support, in line with out our continued commitment to the Military Covenant. The VE day meals were delivered by three of our on-call firefighters and the East Kent Station Manager, who all volunteered their time to help.”

The VE day homemade meal included gammon, potato salad, coleslaw, salad and a bread roll, followed by a chocolate whip dessert.

Vanessa Wood, Chief Officer of Age UK Thanet, said: “We are so very grateful to our volunteer heroes from Kent Fire and Rescue Service who have supported us over the last few months, by delivering hot meals to our self-isolating elderly.

“This VE Day, we felt it was very important to still bring a sense of community spirit and purpose, and to make sure the veterans know they have not been forgotten and are very much in our thoughts.

“Like with any celebratory occasion without family and friends around us, we can sometimes feel more along than ever. The gift of a VE buddy box meal to a loved one, or even a veteran you don’t know, is a way of connecting everyone, even if we’re celebrating from afar.”