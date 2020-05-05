Two boats in Margate harbour at risk of being seized – owners urged to contact council

Two boats in Margate harbour are currently at risk of seizure unless owners get in touch with the council.

Vessels Ship Happens and Island Girl have been issued with notices and the owners are being urged to contact the harbour master.

A Thanet council spokesperson said: “There are currently two vessels in Margate harbour which have been issued with section 41 notices for non payment of mooring fees. These notices will expire on May 14.

“Anyone who can substantiate ownership of the boats before May 14 will be required to settle outstanding rent payments.

“Under normal circumstances, unclaimed boats would be sold by the council at auction. However, due to the pandemic this will not be possible.

“To request further information or register interest in either of the vessels, please contact the Margate Harbour Master by email: Simon.Bown@thanet.gov.uk.”