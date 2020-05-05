Orbit housing reprieve for ‘under threat’ trees in Elm Court

Two trees in Westgate that were due to be felled have been given a reprieve at the eleventh hour following pleas from campaigners.

A sycamore, which has already been pollarded, and a silver birch at Elm Court in Elm Grove will now stay after landowners Orbit sought further expert advice..

Members of Thanet Trees had contacted the district tree officer to ask for an emergency preservation order on the birch but this failed.

Dan Bird, Head of Estate Services at Orbit, said today (May 5): “We are pleased to be able to announce that we will not have to remove either of the trees at Elm Court at this time.

“Having met with our specialist tree contractor this morning, they have told us that it is not necessary for them to be felled. They are going to continue to monitor the situation for us on regular basis to ensure that the trees remain healthy.”

Thanet Trees members are now asking the council to update the online TPO search facility on the website so it is less difficult to use and have asked for an outline of the powers the council tree officer has in terms of planning and protection.

They have also asked when TDC will be announcing climate emergency plans with regards trees, saying increasing protection of mature trees in Thanet should be a central component of the plan and are demanding “a better strategy is put in place” to urgently protect all mature trees in Thanet.