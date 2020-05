A teenager accused of setting fire to five cars in Ramsgate has been remanded in custody.

Toby Pierce, 18, faces five counts of arson in connection with the car blazes in Claremont Gardens, Chapel Road, and Grange Road between 5.18am and 6.22am on May 2.

Mr Pierce, from Ramsgate, appeared before Medway magistrates yesterday (May 4) and has been remanded in custody. He is due before Maidstone Crown Court on June 1 for a pre-trial preparatory hearing.

No plea has yet been made.