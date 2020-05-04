QEQM ward manager features in new music video raising funds for NHS charities

A ward manager from East Kent Hospitals features in a charity single released by a Grammy-considered artist.

Penny Searle, ward manager of Sandwich Bay at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, is mentioned in the video accompanying the song, I’ll Be There, by Kris Searle.

Released to raise money for NHS charities during the coronavirus outbreak, it features people from across Kent and further afield holding up signs thanking hospital staff and care workers, including Penny. Actor Jonny Labey, who played Paul Coker in EastEnders, and former boxing promoter Kellie Maloney, also appear in the video.

Kris, now performing under stage name ELREAS, said: “Like a lot of people, I felt powerless sitting at home while NHS staff are on the frontline of the pandemic, caring for the sickest patients and working to save lives.

“I wanted to do something to help and to make people smile, so I had the idea of a song that would raise money to support their work.

“Recording the video during lock down was a bit of a challenge but we managed it and I’m grateful to everyone who took part, from my neighbours and friends to Jonny and Kellie.

“The real thanks go to the NHS staff who are working tirelessly in east Kent and across the country and the song is really for them.”

Kris, who lives in Herne Bay, was twice officially considered for a Grammy award and holds five LA Music Awards.