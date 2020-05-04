Dead dogs found at property in Ramsgate

The RSPCA and police were called to a property in Ramsgate on Friday (May 1) after two dogs were found dead.

The dogs, believed to be an English Bull Terrier and a Staffie, were found after an animal welfare report was made to police.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at around 12.15am on Friday, May 1 regarding an animal welfare issue in Prestedge Avenue, Ramsgate.

The matter has been referred to the RSPCA and police will assist with any investigation.”

Th RSPCA has confirmed it is aware of the discovery, understood to have been made by a housing association officer checking the property.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of this situation. Unfortunately we are unable to discuss complaints about specific people or addresses and what action may have been taken. We understand how frustrating that is for animal lovers but releasing information could prejudice an investigation or could lead to us being fined.

“We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare.”