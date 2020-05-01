Sawn-off shotgun and Class A drugs seized during police raid in Cliftonville

Five arrests have been made after a firearm and suspected class A drugs were seized during a police raid in Cliftonville.

Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate attended a flat in Surrey Road at around 3am today (May 1).

A sawn-off shotgun, a large amount of cash and quantities of suspected cocaine and heroin were seized during the warrant, which was carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Four men, aged 65, 32, 20 and 19, all from the Margate area, and a 17-year-old boy, also from the Margate area, have been arrested in connection with drug offences. All five remain in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and police remain at the property and in the local area.