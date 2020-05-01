Kittens rescued from ‘airtight’ storage bin in St Nicholas-at-Wade horse field

Two kittens are now being cared for after being discovered in a storage bin near St Nicholas-at-Wade.

The black and white kittens, thought to be 12 weeks old, were discovered by horse field owner Melody Montadley in the airtight box which is used for storing horse rugs and food.

Melody is now caring for the kittens – who she has named Brutus and Maximus – at her Palm Bay home with help from Cats in Crisis volunteer Natalie Sharpe-Defloor.

She said: “The kittens are in an ok condition but are extremely scared. I found them in my storage box in my horse field. They are now at home with me. Cats in Crisis have been giving me a lot of help and have offered to cover vet fees. Maximus was shaking a lot but they are bit more playful this morning so I am hoping the shaking was just nerves.”

Linda Byway, from Cats in crisis, said: “These two babies were found at a local yard not far from where little Plum was found.

“They were in a storage bin used to store horse rugs and food, so airtight and watertight. There is absolutely no way they could have got there on their own and they simply would have died when the air ran out.

“They were petrified to the point that, although hungry, they wouldn’t eat. We wonder what these two beauties had done to deserve such a fate.”

Arrangements are now being made for the kittens to be checked over at Eagle Vets.