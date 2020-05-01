Bulky waste collections to resume in Thanet

Thanet District Council is to resume its bulky waste collections from Monday, May 4.

The pre-booked service was initially suspended as staff were redeployed at the start of the coronavirus lock down, but it will now resume with social distancing measures in place.

In line with collection policy and to ensure social distancing rules are strictly adhered to, items will only be collected from the outside of properties and staff will not be able to enter any part of the home, including back gardens, to retrieve items.

Bulky waste collections have a minimum charge of £25.50 which includes collection of up to five items or up to 15 black sacks (70/80 litres) of household rubbish. Fridges, freezers and fridge freezers (not American size fridges/freezers) cost £25.50.

Cllr Steve Albon, Cabinet Member for Operational Services, said: “It’s great news that we are now able to resume our bulky waste collections. We do however need to protect our staff and ensure they are able to follow important social distancing guidelines.

“Many of us have used the extra time we’ve had at home as an opportunity to have a clear out, which has inevitably meant we have generated a lot more waste. As this can’t be collected as part of normal household collections and the tips are closed, we’re anticipating quite a demand for the bulky waste service.

“Any residents who can store items safely for a bit longer please do so, as this will free up the limited slots we do have for those residents who have little or no additional space. We really appreciate your patience and understanding as we try to fulfil as many collections as we can.”

The bulky waste service hopes to be able to draw on additional resources from Kent County Council which will enable more collections to be introduced in the coming weeks.

Bookings for the service can only be made by phone on 01843 577115. Information on which items can be collected and how much the service costs can be found here.

Due to the anticipated high demand for the service, an online system is expected to be introduced where residents will be able to check whether slots are available before calling to book.

Medway Council and Kent County Council are also working together on a proposal to possibly open some recycling centres.

Residents have a duty of care to ensure they only give their waste to registered waste carriers. Ask the carrier to provide proof and check their licence on the Environment Agency website. Ask for paperwork that includes the carrier’s contact details.

Anyone who witnesses instances of fly-tipping is encouraged to report it online or directly to sse@thanet.gov.uk. The council’s enforcement team fully investigates sites where fly-tipping has taken place and whenever possible, those who have dumped waste illegally are prosecuted.