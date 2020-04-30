Ramsgate tattooists create prints of frontline workers for QEQM fundraiser

The team at Tower Tattoo Parlour in Ramsgate have been putting their creative skills to use to raise cash to help in the fight against Covid-19.

Nicola Ewing, Beau Fendt and Emma Von Trapp have created fabulous drawings of local frontline staff which they are then selling to raise funds to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for QEQM staff.

Emma said: “Since we’ve been in lockdown we began setting art projects for each other. I came up with the idea of depicting key workers that we are close to, with the idea that any money made we donated to fund extra PPE for QEQM.”

Art pieces include John the Deal postman, drawn by Beau; bus driver Tarik, London Transport, drawn by Emma and QEQM nurse Gemma drawn by Nicola.

The prints are being sold at £10 each or £25 for the full set.

Tower Tattoo Parlour in Plains of Waterloo closed on March 23, in line with government restrictions aimed at flattening the coronavirus.