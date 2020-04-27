Public invited to submit questions for government’s daily coronavirus briefings

Members of the public are being invited to submit a question to be answered at the daily government briefing.

One question will be chosen by an independent polling organisation to be answered during the afternoon coronavirus (COVID-19) press conference.

Anyone over 18 can use the service to submit a question. The chosen question will be answered by a cabinet minister during the live broadcast.

Questions are reviewed at midday on the day of the press conference. Only one question will be selected each day.

Ministers will not see the question before the press conference.

The person with the successful question will be contacted by 3pm on the day of the press conference.

They will be asked if they want to record a short video asking the question to be shown during the live broadcast or if they would like the question read out for them at the press conference.

