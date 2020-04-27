Pilgrims Hospices appeal for crafters to make matching hearts

The care team at Pilgrims Hospices are asking crafters to create matching hearts after being inspired by a campaign at QEQM.

NHS intensive care nurse Kat Lamb, from the hospital in Margate, was successful in an appeal for people to create hearts for patients and their relatives during the coronavirus outbreak to help them feel connected.

Pilgrims is now also asking for support from volunteers and keen crafters to make matching hearts for the hospice’s end of life care patients.

Justine Robinson, Pilgrims Lead Occupational Therapist, said: “The ‘Matching Hearts’ are absolutely perfect for sharing with our patients, their families and friends. We are asking for your support to craft fabric or woollen ‘Matching Hearts’ for our care team to share with patients. One heart will be given to the patient and the matching one will be sent to their family.

Although the hearts are no substitute for being surrounded by loved ones, Pilgrims hope these precious gestures will give patients something special to focus upon and help those who are unable to be close to forge an emotional link.”

“The COVID-19 restrictions are difficult for our nurses as well and our patients, by offering a token small heart to those in our care may bring a smile and perhaps help them share a few words of their own family magic with us, it will also help to lift our spirits in these difficult times.

“We know there a so many wonderful people out there who will want to support Pilgrims with their crafting skills. I send my thanks in advance and look forward to sharing your heart-warming treasures and the thoughts behind them.”

Hearts can be knitted; crocheted, embroidered, fabric or felt, and each heart should have at least one matching pair.

Crochet Pattern: at https://loopsandlovecrochet.com/2019/01/12/easy-crochet-hearts/

Knitted pattern: at https://blog.createandcraft.tv/free-knitted-heart-pattern/

If you would like to share your crafty skills and make ‘Matching Hearts’ for Pilgrims patients; you will need to pop them in to plastic bags (sandwich bags) and clearly mark with the date of packaging. The hearts will be quarantined for 72 hours before they are given to the patient, to ensure any risk of infection is minimised.

A drop off box for hearts will be outside each hospice from 8am – 4pm, or you can post them to the Hospice Service Manager at Ramsgate Road, Margate CT9 4AD

Pilgrims is still providing its end of life care. Find out more at www.pilgrimshospices.org/still-caring