Thanet photographers create beach scene video for Oasis fundraiser

Eleven Thanet photographers have donated photographs for use in a fundraising video.

The images of Thanet beaches, with a ‘waves’ soundtrack, has been put together by photographer Mel Chennell with the aim of raising cash for Oasis Domestic Abuse Service.

It features photos by Mel and fellow snappers Eleanor Marriott, James Davies, Frank Leppard, James Pearce, Derek White, David Brown, Lucy Goode, Ben Finch, Andrew Hastings and Dan Thomsett. The hope is people who are unable to get to the beach due to the impact of coronavirus and current restrictions will be able to enjoy the scenes while also helping out a good cause.

Mel said: “ I was walking along the beach for my exercise and I was thinking about all the people who are self-isolating and can’t get down to the beach at the moment and how they must be really missing that.

“I find the sounds of the waves incredibly therapeutic and so I had an idea. I wanted to put together a short video of photographs of the beach and general beach related pictures and put it to the sound of the beach… waves and seagulls and some relaxing and inspiring music.

“People can listen to it and they have a lovely gallery of photographs to go alongside it. Hopefully it will make a difference to some people in this difficult time.”