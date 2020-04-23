Southeastern trains to #TootforCarers tonight

Southeastern trains across the network will #TootforCarers at 8pm tonight (April 23) to coincide with the Clap for Carers initiative. The special salute will give thanks to NHS and care workers during the Covid-19 crisis.

The toot will be composed of one long blast, followed by eight shorter toots, spelling N-H-S in Morse code. NHS workers in hospitals and passengers living near railway tracks are being encouraged to listen out for the horn blasts and show their support on social media by sharing the fact they have heard them using the hashtag #TootforCarers.

Up to 50 trains in depots and at stations will be taking part across London, Kent and East Sussex. In Kent, residents living near Ramsgate station are set to hear the salute, as well as those living close to Slade Green, Tonbridge, Gillingham, St Leonards-On-Sea and Ashford depots.

In London, trains at Victoria, Cannon Street, Charing Cross and Hayes will be joining in. This is particularly significant given the location of key central London hospitals. It is hoped that NHS staff working at Guy’s and St Thomas’s Hospitals will hear the salute clearly.

Southeastern, which runs the network across South East London, Kent and parts of East Sussex is responsible for ensuring that all essential workers using the train service can reach their destinations safely. Employees are working round the clock to provide a safe environment and efficient service during the Covid-19 crisis.

David Statham, Managing Director for Southeastern said: “We’ll be tooting for carers this Thursday evening to show our continued support to all those working for the NHS and in care roles. At Southeastern, we are immensely proud to play a part in keeping the country connected, so that those keeping us all safe can continue doing extraordinary work.

“Every day, our colleagues – from platform staff to train drivers – are inspired by the incredible work of those using our network. Our toot salute symbolises our immense thanks and praise.”