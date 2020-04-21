Cliftonville escape room team creating face visors for frontline staff

Owners of a Cliftonville escape room which has been forced to shut during the coronavirus crisis have turned their hand to creating protective visors for frontline staff.

Ctrl Alt Escape, based in Cliff Terrace, was opened in 2017 and is run by Thanet family team Laura Portanier-Taylor and Colin Taylor, from Minster, his aunt and uncle Marie and Geoff Musselbrook, from Margate, and their son and his wife Tony and Katie.

The family team decided rather than being idle they would put their 3D printers to use by creating the full face visors.

They are financing the operation out of their own pockets but have also launched a fundraising page for anyone who would like to contribute.

Laura said: “If you know any NHS key workers, care home workers, or anyone in need of these visors please get in touch with us.”

She added: “We will make as many as we possibly can as quickly as we can to the highest standards.”

If you are in need of a visor please contact Ctrl Alt Esc on Facebook / Instagram / Twitter or by emailing: laura@ctrlaltesc.co.uk or katie@ctrlaltesc.co.uk

Find the fundraiser at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ctrlaltescape-visors